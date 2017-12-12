Waterbury police searching for “armed and dangerous” man

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are currently looking for a man believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Levar S. Roach for a number of charges including Criminal Attempt at Murder and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, among other alleged crimes.

Roach’s last known address is 96 Ridgewood Street in Waterbury. Officials describe him as a black man standing 5’11” and weighing around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.