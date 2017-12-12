Wreaths Across America convoys through Connecticut

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Patriotism and pride shining bright inside Branford High School today. The school was chosen to be one of twelve stops on the Wreaths Across America convoy from Maine to Arlington National Ceremony.

“The message that our service members are never forgotten is a very powerful message and it’s something that is worth celebrating and honoring,” said Hamlet Hernandez, Superintendent of Branford Public Schools.

This year more than 1 million wreaths will be placed across the country to honor those who served our country. 200,000 of them will be placed on headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. It’s a movement that began in 1992 when Morrill Worcester placed 5000 wreaths at Arlington.

“It’s a grassroots event. It’s a grassroots wildfire and it’s because people are good and when given the opportunity to show the love and respect they have for the country so we can be heard from down here over that noise from the top they’ll hear us loud and clear. We love our country,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America.

The convoy exited off of I-95 in Branford around 3 o’clock this afternoon.

“People are standing out in the rain with their kids and their flags and you know that;s not about Wreaths Across America, that’s about patriotism,” said Worcester.

Once at the high school the convoy was greeted by Gold Star Families, service members from all branches of the military and various other community leaders and residents. The patriotism spilling into the auditorium as Branford was honored to be part of an annual tradition that aims to encourage people to remember, honor and teach.

