Yoplait introducing Girl Scout cookie flavored yogurt

(WANE) — Girl Scout cookies are branching out again, this time in the form of yogurt.

Yoplait is launching three new flavors inspired by the popular treats. They are Thin Mints, Caramel Coconut and Peanut Butter Chocolate.

The varieties are said to be gluten-free and contain no high fructose corn syrup.

Yoplait says all three varieties will be available at stores nationwide beginning this month and they should be available year round.

