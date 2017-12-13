10-year-old Branford actress makes movie debut in “The Greatest Showman”

(WTNH)–A new major motion picture called “The Greatest Showman,” just nominated for three Golden Globes, is opening next Wednesday.

The movie stars Hugh Jackman, Michele Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya, and it’s about PT Barnum, who was born in Bridgeport and the founder of the Barnum and Bailey Circus.

A young actress from Branford is in the movie too–it is her very first movie. The premiere was last Friday on the Queen Mary 2, docked in New York City. 10-year-old Skylar Dunn, who plays the younger version of the character played by Michele Williams, joined Ann Nyberg for this segment.

“It’s just incredible, I can’t even believe it, when I was at the premiere, I couldn’t even believe what was happening,” she said.

You can go see Skylar, a fifth-grader, at a theater near you on December 20.

