2 arrested after Hamden road rage

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A man and a woman are facing charges after a road rage incident on the streets of Hamden.

Police have only released a mugshot of 60-year-old Edmund Balisciano. Police said the East Haven man got out of his car near Dixwell and Whitney Avenues, and started yelling at a woman over “bad driving habits.”

Police said he also threatened her while grabbing a gun in his car. Balisciano then left the area. Police caught up with him at his home soon after. He was charged with threatening and second-degree breach of peace, and released after posting $500 bond.

Related Content: Hamden man arrested in Wallingford road rage incident

The woman involved in the incident, 34-year-old Elizabeth DeJesus, was also arrested. She is charged with second-degree breach of peace.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s