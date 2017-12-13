2 arrested after Hamden road rage

Related Coverage Hamden man arrested in Wallingford road rage incident

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A man and a woman are facing charges after a road rage incident on the streets of Hamden.

Police have only released a mugshot of 60-year-old Edmund Balisciano. Police said the East Haven man got out of his car near Dixwell and Whitney Avenues, and started yelling at a woman over “bad driving habits.”

Police said he also threatened her while grabbing a gun in his car. Balisciano then left the area. Police caught up with him at his home soon after. He was charged with threatening and second-degree breach of peace, and released after posting $500 bond.

The woman involved in the incident, 34-year-old Elizabeth DeJesus, was also arrested. She is charged with second-degree breach of peace.