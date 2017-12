Related Coverage Yoplait introducing Girl Scout cookie flavored yogurt

(WTNH)– Oreo is revealing the three finalists in its “My Oreo Creation” contest. The final flavors are pina colada, cherry cola, and kettle corn.

The new cookie recipes are expected to hit shelves this spring. Once they are in supermarkets, people can then vote for their favorite flavor.

The creator of the winner will get $500,000.

