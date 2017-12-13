Related Coverage Flags to be lowered in honor of Newtown shooting victims

5 years later: Remembering the victims of the Sandy Hook shootings View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Rachel D'Avino, 29, teacher's aide Dawn Hochsprung, 47, principal Anne Marie Murphy, 52, teacher's aide Lauren Rousseau, 30, teacher Mary Sherlach, 56, school psychologist Victoria Leigh Soto, 27, teacher Charlotte Bacon, 6 Daniel Barden, 7 Olivia Engel, 6 Josephine Gay, 7 Dylan Hockley, 6 Madeleine Hsu, 6 Catherine Hubbard, 6 Chase Kowalski, 7 Jesse Lewis, 6 Ana Márquez-Greene, 6 James Mattioli, 6 Grace McDonnell, 7 Emilie Parker, 6 Jack Pinto, 6 Noah Pozner, 6 Caroline Previdi, 6 Jessica Rekos, 6 Avielle Richman, 6 Benjamin Wheeler, 6 Allison Wyatt, 6

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Dec. 14, 2012, 20 children and six educators were killed in a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Five years later, News 8 remembers the victims of that tragic day.

U.S. and state flags across the nation have been ordered to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in solemn remembrance.

All other flags will also be lowered on Thursday.