5 years later: Remembering the victims of the Sandy Hook shootings
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Dec. 14, 2012, 20 children and six educators were killed in a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Five years later, News 8 remembers the victims of that tragic day.
Related Content: Flags to be lowered in honor of Newtown shooting victims
U.S. and state flags across the nation have been ordered to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in solemn remembrance.
All other flags will also be lowered on Thursday.