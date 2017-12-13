6-year-old YouTube star toy reviewer reportedly makes $11M

(ABC) — He’s a six-year-old that is making a lot of people question their career choices.

Ryan of Ryan Toys Review has amassed a massive following, and a lucrative income reviewing toys on YouTube. Mom shoots the video and puts them up on YouTube. Now, Ryan has made more than eleven million dollars reviewing toys.

Ryan currently has ten million subscribers and dozens of videos that have been viewed more than sixteen billion times. He’s even eighth on the Forbes list for highest earning YouTube stars at age six.