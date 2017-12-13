8 Minute Meals: balsamic roast pork tenderloin

(WTNH) — Kira Pantschenko, founder and owner of Nouveau Nutrition makes a balsamic roast pork tenderloin with a side of maple-roasted Brussels sprouts.

Balsamic Roast Pork Tenderloin:

3 lbpork tenderloins (2 – 1 1/2 lb tenderloins)

4cloves of garlic crushed

2tbsp chopped fresh rosemary stems removed

2tbsp grated lemon zest

2tbsp olive oil separated

Pinch each of kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2cup beef stock

1/2cup balsamic vinegar

1 tbspbutter

2tbsp capers

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450˚F.

Combine the garlic, rosemary, lemon zest, one tablespoon oil, salt and pepper. Press this mixture onto the tenderloins.

In a large skillet with an oven proof handle, heat 1 tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Add the tenderloins and cook, turning frequently, until brown on all sides, about 8-10 minutes.

Transfer to the oven and roast for 12 minutes.

Remove pork from the pan and keep warm.

Set the pan over high heat and stir in the beef stock and vinegar, scraping up the cooked bits. Bring this to a boil and cook until reduced by half. Turn the heat off, whisk in the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time until. Stir in the capers and spoon over pork.

Cut the tenderloin into thick 1″ slices and serve with balsamic caper sauce over the top. Great with scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts or a fresh salad.

Maple-Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Toasted Hazelnuts:

1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts

1/2 tablespoon Olive oil

1 pinch Salt

1 pinch Pepper

2 Tablespoons Maple syrup

1/2 cup Toasted hazelnuts (coarsely chopped)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

To prepare the Brussels sprouts, remove any yellow or brown outer leaves, cut off the stems and cut in half.

In a large bowl, toss the Brussels sprouts, olive oil, maple syrup, hazelnuts, salt and pepper together. Once all of the Brussels sprouts are coated in oil, spread them into a 9-by-13-inch (or larger) baking dish or sheet tray to roast. Note: You may want to line your sheet tray with foil for easy cleanup because the caramelizing process leaves a sticky residue. Put the dish or tray on the lower rack to prevent burning.

TIP: Put all sprouts flat side down.

Roast for ~ 12 minutes or until sprouts are caramelized.