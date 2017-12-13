8 Minute Meals: balsamic roast pork tenderloin

By Published:

(WTNH) — Kira Pantschenko, founder and owner of Nouveau Nutrition makes a balsamic roast pork tenderloin with a side of maple-roasted Brussels sprouts.

Balsamic Roast Pork Tenderloin:

  • 3 lbpork tenderloins (2 – 1 1/2 lb tenderloins)
  • 4cloves of garlic crushed
  • 2tbsp chopped fresh rosemary stems removed
  • 2tbsp grated lemon zest
  • 2tbsp olive oil separated
  • Pinch each of kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2cup beef stock
  • 1/2cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tbspbutter
  • 2tbsp capers

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450˚F.

Combine the garlic, rosemary, lemon zest, one tablespoon oil, salt and pepper. Press this mixture onto the tenderloins.

In a large skillet with an oven proof handle, heat 1 tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Add the tenderloins and cook, turning frequently, until brown on all sides, about 8-10 minutes.

Transfer to the oven and roast for 12 minutes.

Remove pork from the pan and keep warm.

Set the pan over high heat and stir in the beef stock and vinegar, scraping up the cooked bits. Bring this to a boil and cook until reduced by half. Turn the heat off, whisk in the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time until. Stir in the capers and spoon over pork.

Cut the tenderloin into thick 1″ slices and serve with balsamic caper sauce over the top. Great with scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts or a fresh salad.

Maple-Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Toasted Hazelnuts:

  • 1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts
  • 1/2 tablespoon Olive oil
  • 1 pinch Salt
  • 1 pinch Pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons Maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup Toasted hazelnuts (coarsely chopped)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

To prepare the Brussels sprouts, remove any yellow or brown outer leaves, cut off the stems and cut in half.

In a large bowl, toss the Brussels sprouts, olive oil, maple syrup, hazelnuts, salt and pepper together. Once all of the Brussels sprouts are coated in oil, spread them into a 9-by-13-inch (or larger) baking dish or sheet tray to roast. Note: You may want to line your sheet tray with foil for easy cleanup because the caramelizing process leaves a sticky residue. Put the dish or tray on the lower rack to prevent burning.

TIP: Put all sprouts flat side down.

Roast for ~ 12 minutes or until sprouts are caramelized.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s