BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Berlin police are searching for a man accused of ramming a police cruiser.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning at the Shell gas station on Farmington Avenue.

Police say they found 23-year-old Aaron Ruger sleeping in his car. When officers ran his plate, they say they realized it was stolen out of Hartford.

According to police, when Ruger realized they were on to him, he took off, hitting a cruiser and nicking an ambulance.

Officers are now searching for Ruger.