Bianca Jade explains harsh chemicals you may have in every day products

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There may some harsh chemicals in the products you use every day. Health and Wellness Expert Bianca Jade explains what you should looking for in the ingredients.

1.Toxic chemicals are in skincare products, personal care products, cleaning products and cosmetics that we are easily absorbing into our skin every day.

• Adults absorb up to 60 percent of what we put on our skin.

• We have to worry about our kids because children are at an even higher risk because their skin absorbs 40 percent more than adults.

• You have to be careful because these toxic chemicals can cause

• Skin allergies, Inflammation of skin and scalp, rashes and contact dermatitis

• Irritation of eyes, lungs

• Endocrine issues and organ disruption

• Various forms of cancer

• Infertility

• Birth defects

• Reproductive, hormone problems and neurological damage

• Learning disabilities

2. Weird names given to these toxic chemicals so people can recognize them.

• Parabens – They’re the most widely used preservatives in cosmetics, and they have no troubles penetrating your skin. Also in cleaning products from shampoo to detergent. Look for paraben free products.

• Phtalates – contained in synthetic fragrances. Fragrance just means “chemical”

• Surfactants (Sodium Lauryl Sulfates) in shampoos/conditioner (also used in home cleaning products)

• brighteners in detergents that make your whites “whiter” and colors brighter. Chemicals that remain on the clothes after wash.

• Triclosan – synthetic anti-bacterial ingredient suspected of causing cancer and which is conveniently also used in pesticides

• DEA’s – used as foaming agent for cleansers, can cause liver/kidney cancer

• Synthetic Colors & Dyes – made from coal tar and can contain Aluminum and heavy metals.

• PABA

• Lead in many makeup products

• TPP (tryphenyl phosphate ) and Formadahyde in nail polishes that leach into your skin and then into your bloodstream

• Quaternium-15 – Formaldehyde-releasing preservatives in makeup. Used in mascara, pressed powders, and eyeliners.

3. Where these chemicals usually found:

• Detergents

• Softeners

• Dryer sheets

• Shampoos and Conditioners

• Facial cleansers

• Body washes

• Makeup products (mascara, eyelinder, powders)

• Air Fresheners

4. Avoid subjecting yourself to toxic chemicals.

• Get informed.

• Read labels.

• Buy products that are free of these harsh ingredients.

• All stores from Wholefoods to Walmart carry non-toxic products, you just have to look a little harder for them and do your research before you shop.

5. Buy products that are safe from many of these toxic chemicals.

• You gain peace of mind and your health. The health of your family.

• You’re using products that protect you and if they spill or touch your skin or get in your mouth, are not going to have adverse affects on your health.

• You lose the ease that many of the popular products afford us in our daily personal care rituals. You will have to change your habits and change where you shop.