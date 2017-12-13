Blumenthal goes after “toy bots” this holiday season

Senator Richard Blumenthal. (FILE- WTNH)

(WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal is taking aim at online Grinches this holiday season.

Sen. Blumenthal and others are urging the FTC to target scammers who buy up massive inventories of hot holiday gifts at lightning speed when they become available, and then resell them at inflated prices.

Plans are in the works to introduce legislation next week to go after these so-called “Grinch bots.”

