Bullet found inside Derby High School

By Published:
- FILE - Derby High School (WTNH / Ken Melech)

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — School officials are investigating after a bullet was found inside Derby High School on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Matthew J. Conway, Jr. confirmed a bullet was located inside the school’s library.

Related Content: Police called after East Haven kindergartner brings toy gun to school

He stated there was no imminent threat to staff or students and that all necessary precautions were taken to ensure everyone’s safety.

It is not known how the bullet ended up inside the school.

School officials say all activity will return to normal on Thursday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s