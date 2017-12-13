Bullet found inside Derby High School

Related Coverage Police called after East Haven kindergartner brings toy gun to school

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — School officials are investigating after a bullet was found inside Derby High School on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Matthew J. Conway, Jr. confirmed a bullet was located inside the school’s library.

He stated there was no imminent threat to staff or students and that all necessary precautions were taken to ensure everyone’s safety.

It is not known how the bullet ended up inside the school.

School officials say all activity will return to normal on Thursday.