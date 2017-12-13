Colorado coffee shop will allow people to use marijuana while inside

(WTNH)–In Colorado, the first business allowing people to get high is getting ready to open. A small coffee house called, “The Coffee Joint,” will just serve coffee and tea, but customers can bring their own marijuana.

“we are interested in providing the most comfortable environment we possibly can for consumption,” said co-owner Kirill Merkulov. “They’ll be able to vape. They’ll be able to eat edibles.”

No smoking will be allowed, however.

The process for getting final city approval on the marijuana component is still several months away.

The store is expected to open by the end of the year.

