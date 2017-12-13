Cruisin’ Connecticut – Farmer Handcrafting “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” Roadside Display

billy beaumont farm wallingford connecticut santa claus is coming to town

Over the past 10 years, farmer Billy Beaumont has been handcrafting Christmas-themed displays at his roadside farm in Wallingford. This year, every drip of paint and craftsmanship goes into his rendition of the 1970 animated fil, “Santa Claus in Coming to Town!”

We build all of the different props. This is the Burgermeister. Sand until it’s smooth.

Crafting 14 handmade characters, he’s up working until the wee hours of the morning. Some people are surprised when they drive by. For other’s it’s become a holiday tradition.

We had kids to a 90-year-old little old lady, who was just like a little kid coming up to see it, just having the best time. I’m having a blast. I do it for me!

You can see classic characters like holly, jolly Chris Kringle, to the evil Winter Warlock, and even Fred Astaire.

I put a new set of tracks up on my bulldozer. These were garbage, so I was like, “there’s the tracks for the Half Track Mail Truck for Fred Astaire!”

Visit this year’s ornate Christmas display at Beaumont Farm in Wallingford: 945 E. Center Street, Wallingford, CT

