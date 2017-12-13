DCF commissioner under fire from lawmakers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A push is on by lawmakers at the state capitol to get rid of the head of the Department of Children and Families. They say over the past seven years, Commissioner Joette Katz has run the agency into the ground and kids are dying while she’s covering it up.

Senator Len Fasano (R) from North Haven is wondering what it takes for her to step down.

“What she did was pull the curtain tight, hide the dirty laundry, and close the file and a kid dies,” he said.

He is referring to the most recent case of alleged child abuse.

Mother Katiria Tirado has been arrested for manslaughter. Her 17-year-old son, Matthew, had autism and couldn’t speak. He also had broken bones, head injuries and bed sores, and died from starvation in their Park Road apartment in Hartford. His mother allegedly padlocked the cabinets and refrigerator, forcing him to eat garbage and drink ketchup until he starved to death.

Sen. Fasano says there are other failed DCF cases that are disturbing as well.

“These are cases that are happening time and time again. She does not have control of her agency kids are being hurt and kids are being killed and enough is enough, she has to step down…” he said. “They closed the file against the law, that is on her. This kid died, that is on her!”

In 2014, Tirado was placed on the child abuse registry list by DCF for abusing her daughter, Then, a Hartford school reported to DCF she was abusing her son. The state agency allegedly did not follow through, closing the case just one month before his death, according to report filed by the child advocate, Sarah Eagan.

“An effort could have been made to conduct a police well-child visit,” she explained. “An effort could have been made to confirm the family’s whereabouts without reach to the landlord. An effort could have been made in court.”

Sen. Fasano says if she doesn’t step down, the governor needs to fire her.

Katz did release a statement about the most recent child abuse case:

Nothing diminishes the heartbreaking nature of what happened to Matthew; the level of abuse inflicted by the mother and intentional denial of food are egregious and incomprehensible. In this particular instance, the mother repeatedly denied child welfare, school, and law enforcement officials, among others, access to Matthew. Lacking the authority to force the mother to cooperate and allow access to Mathew, none of these entities had evidence of the abuse that she inflicted on him. With that said, despite the limitations on what actions the Department can take in light of parental resistance, the Department has taken steps to improve the work of our agency.”

Sen. Fasano says lawmakers do not have the power to remove the commissioner. She either has to step down, be fired by the governor, or she stays in power.