Swimming instructor fired in East Haven; protesters demand to see mayor

By and Published: Updated:
Protesters gathered outside town hall following a swimming instructor's firing. (Photo: Mario Boone/WTNH)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of protesters gathered outside East Haven Town Hall late Wednesday afternoon and are demanding to see Mayor Joseph Maturo, Jr.

News 8’s Mario Boone reports the protesters are upset after a swimming instructor was allegedly fired following a scuffle with the mayor.

After chanting outside, the protesters have made their way into the building.

 

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s