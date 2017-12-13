Swimming instructor fired in East Haven; protesters demand to see mayor

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of protesters gathered outside East Haven Town Hall late Wednesday afternoon and are demanding to see Mayor Joseph Maturo, Jr.
News 8’s Mario Boone reports the protesters are upset after a swimming instructor was allegedly fired following a scuffle with the mayor.
#BREAKING protesters picketing Mayor Maturo outside #EastHaven Town Hall over scuffle & firing of Hispanic swim instructor. @WTNH #CTnews pic.twitter.com/DOVBl6PffD
— Mario Boone (@MarioBooneTV) December 13, 2017
After chanting outside, the protesters have made their way into the building.
#BREAKING protesters just stormed inside #EastHaven Town Hall chanting & demanding to see mayor. @WTNH #CTnews pic.twitter.com/fBRjSk4Ydd
— Mario Boone (@MarioBooneTV) December 13, 2017
