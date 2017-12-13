Entertaining on a budget

(WTNH) — Whether it’s a big party or a small gathering with my neighbors – I love entertaining this time of year. But you definitely don’t need the added stress of being in the kitchen all day preparing dishes – nor the added expense.

When you need to feed a crowd – dips are one of the best things to serve to stretch your dollar. This is a curry dip – different than what you’ll find anywhere else. It’s a mix of sweet and savory with some mango chutney, cream cheese and onions. Once it’s mixed, I molded it into an oval shape and chilled in the refrigerator. Presentation is key so I’ve added some almonds to the top to make it look festive – like a pine cone and some sprigs of rosemary at the top. Serve with crackers!

This is probably the easiest thing you can make, but it looks like you spent a lot of time doing it! These are prosciutto roll-ups – three ingredients, that’s all!

You’ll take a puff pastry – add some spicy mustard, parmesan cheese and prosciutto. The key is how you roll it – start from the long side and roll to the center. Then repeat on the other side. If you have time, put it back in the fridge, before cutting – it’s easier. Then you bake it for 15-20 minutes! This is something you could make ahead and freeze until your party.

You always need sweets – my all-time favorite thing to make during the holidays – peanut brittle! This takes 10 minutes and i make it in the microwave! When it’s done – just break it up and serve!

Another way to impress your guests – these gorgeous Carmel turtles. This one takes a little more time, but it will definitely leave your guests talking. I’ve already made the caramel and I just buy these melting chocolates – you put it in the microwave. Arrange your nuts – I’m using cashews, but you can use pecans. Add the caramel, then drizzle the chocolate on top! I put them in the refrigerator to solidify them.

Delicious ideas – that will leave your guests asking for more!