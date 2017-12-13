Entertaining on a budget

(WTNH) — Whether it’s a big party or a small gathering with my neighbors – I love entertaining this time of year.  But you definitely don’t need the added stress of being in the kitchen all day preparing dishes – nor the added expense.

When you need to feed a crowd – dips are one of the best things to serve to stretch your dollar.  This is a curry dip – different than what you’ll find anywhere else.  It’s a mix of sweet and savory with some mango chutney, cream cheese and onions.  Once it’s mixed, I molded it into an oval shape and chilled in the refrigerator.  Presentation is key so I’ve added some almonds to the top to make it look festive – like a pine cone and some sprigs of rosemary at the top.  Serve with crackers!

This is probably the easiest thing you can make, but it looks like you spent a lot of time doing it!  These are prosciutto roll-ups – three ingredients, that’s all!

You’ll take a puff pastry – add some spicy mustard, parmesan cheese and prosciutto.  The key is how you roll it – start from the long side and roll to the center.  Then repeat on the other side.  If you have time, put it back in the fridge, before cutting – it’s easier.  Then you bake it for 15-20 minutes!  This is something you could make ahead and freeze until your party.

You always need sweets – my all-time favorite thing to make during the holidays – peanut brittle!  This takes 10 minutes and i make it in the microwave!  When it’s done – just break it up and serve!

Another way to impress your guests – these gorgeous Carmel turtles.  This one takes a little more time, but it will definitely leave your guests talking.  I’ve already made the caramel and I just buy these melting chocolates – you put it in the microwave.  Arrange your nuts – I’m using cashews, but you can use pecans.  Add the caramel, then drizzle the chocolate on top!  I put them in the refrigerator to solidify them.

Delicious ideas – that will leave your guests asking for more!

