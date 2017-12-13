Faculty members question CSCU’s plans to consolidate

Published:

(WTNH) — Unionized faculty members from the four Connecticut State Colleges and Universities are questioning plans to consolidate the state’s 12 community colleges into a single system.

That $28 million annual savings plan is being voted on by the Board of Regents on Thursday. However, the faculty union claims the plan offers no real evidence of savings and threatens future accreditation.

Elenia Tapia, President of Connecticut State University American Association of University Professors released a statement that read, in part, “It is stunning to see the Board of Regents throwing caution to the wind and moving forward on implementing such a nebulous restructuring plan.”

The union president added, “Investments – not cuts – in public higher education are investments in our state’s future. When public higher education thrives, communities thrive and that means Connecticut thrives.”

