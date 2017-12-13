Fire that razed a Taco Bell restaurant ruled accidental

Related Coverage Crews battle structure fire at New London Taco Bell

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A fire that destroyed a Connecticut Taco Bell restaurant and left its roof in danger of collapsing has been ruled accidental.

New London Fire Marshal Vernon Skau says the fire last month was electrical in nature and began near the takeout window. The Day reports (http://bit.ly/2AlX5ZG) firefighters responded to the early morning fire Nov. 11 after an alarm was triggered.

Skau says the company plans to demolish the building and build a new Taco Bell.

Investigators have not figured out the exact chain of events that led to the blaze. The fire remains under investigation.