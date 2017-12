Flags to be lowered in honor of Newtown shooting victims

Related Coverage 5 years after Sandy Hook, mental health care worries linger

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will direct all U.S. and state flags to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the children and educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Thursday. That day will mark five years since Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 children and six educators at the Newtown school before turning the gun on himself.

The Democratic governor says all other flags— municipal, corporate or otherwise —will also be lowered on Thursday.