Giving your child the gift of experience this holiday season

(WTNH) — Instead of piling a bunch of toys under the tree this year, consider wrapping up something that your child will remember forever. Field Trip Coordinator Olivia Hartley and Director of Learning and Experience Kim Kuta from Stepping Stones Museum, talk about how parents can give the gift of experience.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children is an award-winning, private, non-profit children’s museum committed to broadening and enriching the lives of children and families by increasing their understanding of the world.

The museum offers 5 galleries of educational exhibits along with a multitude of engaging workshops, programs and events.

Olivia and Kim suggests gifts of experience because it allows the little ones to look forward to something throughout the year, even after they tear open all of their presents. Olivia and Kim urge parents to pick places not too close to home. A road trip adds to the sense of excitement by also making it an adventure to another town.

The museum is offering a limited-edition Stepping Stones fleece blanket free with the purchase or renewal of a Family Plus membership while supplies last.

Family memberships start at only $165 and include perks ranging from free events to discounted admission at over 100 children’s museums worldwide.

Parents can bring their kids to meet Santa on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Dec. 17, then each day from Tues. Dec. 19 to Sun. Dec. 24 from 11:15am – 12:15pm. Regular museum admission applies.

For more information: visit http://www.steppingstonesmuseum.org