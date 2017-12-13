Man builds house from ‘A Christmas Story’ out of Legos

(WTNH)–A New York man has built an iconic home out of Legos. It’s the house from ‘A Christmas Story.’

It all started with his daughter’s love for Legos. Jason Middaugh built a model of the family’s home for her one Christmas. Then, he decided to build one from one of his favorite Christmas movies.

Middaugh now wants Lego to consider selling a set based on his idea.

“This is a family project and to think that we could make something that could be part of family traditions, not only kind of the wrapping and putting it under the tree but something that people could proudly display every year would be a pretty amazing thing,” he said.

Middaugh needs 10,000 signatures for the Lego review board to consider it. Right now, he has 9,000.

