Mexican citizen pleads guilty to trafficking heroin and fentanyl into U.S.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Mexican citizen has entered a guilty plea to heroin and fentanyl trafficking charges after illegally reentering the United States.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Oct. 12, 2017, Drug Enforcement Administration agents received information that 38-year-old Jesus Gomez-Valdivia was arriving at Tweed New Haven Airport from Los Angeles International Airport that day with narcotics in his possession.

Officers located two pieces of luggage that belonged to Gomez and arrested him after discovering nearly two kilograms of heroin and approximately 500 grams of fentanyl sewed inside one of the suitcases.

Officials say the investigation revealed Gomez was previously deported from the U.S. to Mexico in November, 2001 before reentering the U.S. illegally.

Gomez has pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, and one count of reentry of a removed alien, which carries a maximum term of two years.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 7, 2018. Gomez has been detained since his arrest.