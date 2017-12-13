Naugatuck police search for forgery suspects

Related Coverage South Windsor Police Arrested Woman for Allegedly Forging Checks

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck police are hoping the public can help identify two suspects believed to be involved in forgery crimes.

Police say two individuals have been passing forged $100 bills.

Related Content: South Windsor Police Arrested Woman for Allegedly Forging Checks

Officials did not say which businesses were impacted by these crimes. It is not known when the forged bills began circulating.

Anyone with information on these thefts or on the suspects is asked to contact Naugatuck police. The department can be reached by calling either 203-729-5221 or 203-720-1010.