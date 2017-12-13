New Haven man sentenced to prison for gun and drug offenses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is set to spend 40 months in prison after being convicted of gun and drug charges.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Jan. 11, 2016, New Haven police stopped a vehicle being operated by 35-year-old Antrum Coston. Police say a search of the vehicle revealed a stolen 9 mm pistol. Officials also say Coston was carrying 13 baggies of cocaine and a quantity of crack cocaine.

Coston had previously sustained multiple felony convictions.

On May 18, Coston pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

Following 40 months behind bars, Coston will undergo three years of supervised release.