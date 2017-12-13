New London man receives jail time for role in 2 heroin overdose deaths

Related Coverage Uncasville man sentenced to prison for child sex trafficking, heroin offenses

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man is set to spend the next 62 months behind bars for his role in distributing heroin involved in two overdoses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 29, 2016, officers responded to a Groton motel room for a suspected drug overdose. The 17-year-old girl was administered two doses of Narcan, which were unsuccessful, and later died at a hospital.

Further investigation revealed Ramon Gomez, knowing the victim was under the age of 18, brought the teen to the motel to engage in prostitution.

On May 31, 2016, authorities responded to an apartment on Route 32 for an “untimely death” investigation. Officials discovered a 34-year-old woman lying face down on the bathroom floor. Her cause of death was found to be “Acute Ethanol and Fentanyl Intoxication” by the Chief Medical Examiner.

Investigations revealed 30-year-old Nestor Santana as the supplier of the drugs involved in both of these deaths.

Santana was arrested on state charges on Sept. 29, 2016. A search of his residence found an additional quantity of heroin and other items used to process and package narcotics.

On Sept. 20, 2017, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 100 grams or more of heroin.

On Dec. 13, he was sentenced to 62 months in prison.

Gomez was sentenced on Dec. 12 to 96 months of imprisonment.