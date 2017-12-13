North Branford firefighters battle Forest Road barn fire

(WTNH / Report-It / David DeCola)

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — North Branford firefighters are on the scene of an active barn fire at the intersection of Forest Road and Mill Road Wednesday morning.

Aerial view from a drone as North Branford firefighters battle barn fire (WTNH / Report-It / David DeCola)

The fire broke inside of a barn around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. It is unclear what may have sparked the fire, or if anyone has been injured. Firefighters tell News 8 at the scene that all of the animals that were in the barn have been accounted for, and are safe.

North Branford firefighters battle a large barn fire on Mill Road Wednesday morning (WTNH / George Roelofsen)

Web Extra: Firefighters battling the barn fire Wednesday morning

The scene is still active. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area to allow easy access for firefighters.

Aerial view from a drone as North Branford firefighters battle barn fire (WTNH / Report-It / David DeCola)

News 8 is on the scene, and will add additional information to this story as soon as it becomes available.