North Branford firefighters battle Forest Road barn fire

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — North Branford firefighters are on the scene of an active barn fire at the intersection of Forest Road and Mill Road Wednesday morning.

The fire broke inside of a barn around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. It is unclear what may have sparked the fire, or if anyone has been injured. Firefighters tell News 8 at the scene that all of the animals that were in the barn have been accounted for, and are safe.

Web Extra: Firefighters battling the barn fire Wednesday morning

The scene is still active. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area to allow easy access for firefighters.

