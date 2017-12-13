Norwalk entrepreneur gives back to alma mater

Related Coverage Amazon donates toys, supplies to Puerto Rico families who relocated to New Haven

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WTNH) — A Norwalk entrepreneur, who graduated college in 2009, is making a $50 million donation to his alma mater, Rochester Institute of Technology.

Austin McChord is the founder and CEO of Datto, which is a data protection company in Norwalk. Datto has a valuation of more than a billion dollars.

McCord says one of the reasons behind the gift is to recognize those who helped him along the way.