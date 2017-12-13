Officials identify victim of fatal Chaplin crash

Related Coverage 1 dead in Chaplin multi-car crash

CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal multi-car crash in Chaplin on Tuesday morning.

29-year-old Emily Hammond of Willimantic was killed when officials say her car became involved in a crash with two other vehicles on Hampton Road.

Police say Hammond’s vehicle was traveling east on Route 6 when it collided with an unoccupied parked car in the eastbound shoulder, spun into the westbound lane, and then collided again with a moving vehicle.

Original Story: 1 dead in Chaplin multi-car crash

Troopers say Hammond was entrapped in the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. She was freed and then transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Officials say the driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.