Police arrest Southington man accused of robbing North Haven liquor store

By Published:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A masked man accused of robbing a North Haven liquor store is behind bars.

Police say 36-year-old Jeffrey Bell of Southington stole nearly $1,000 from the Wine Cellar on State Street in November.

Police say Bell ran behind the counter and held two female workers at knife-point before grabbing the cash and fleeing the scene.

Authorities arrested Bell on Wednesday. He has been charged with Robbery in the First Degree and Larceny in the Fifth Degree.

Bell is being held on a $150,000 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s