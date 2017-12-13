Police arrest Southington man accused of robbing North Haven liquor store

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A masked man accused of robbing a North Haven liquor store is behind bars.

Police say 36-year-old Jeffrey Bell of Southington stole nearly $1,000 from the Wine Cellar on State Street in November.

Police say Bell ran behind the counter and held two female workers at knife-point before grabbing the cash and fleeing the scene.

Authorities arrested Bell on Wednesday. He has been charged with Robbery in the First Degree and Larceny in the Fifth Degree.

Bell is being held on a $150,000 bond.