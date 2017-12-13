Police called after East Haven kindergartner brings toy gun to school

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–An East Haven kindergarten student has been disciplined after police said they brought a toy gun to school.

East Haven police received a call from someone at Deer Run School on Tuesday, who said that the student was had the fake gun in their backpack. Police said the toy is commonly used as a theatrical prop, and is incapable of loading or firing any type of projectile.

A teacher at the school said the student approached her about it, saying that he wanted to show her.

The toy gun never left the student’s backpack, and it was never seen by any other students. There were never any threats made, and police said that at no time was any student aware of the incident, or in any type of danger.

East Haven Public Schools handled the discipline in this case in accordance with Board of Education policy.

Police said their investigation into the incident is closed.