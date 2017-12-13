Police charge man accused of stealing raffle prizes

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police have charged a man they say rigged a parent-teacher organization raffle so he won two prizes and then stole a third prize.

Officials say 35-year-old Alexander Stewart, of Southington, is charged with forgery and three counts of sixth-degree larceny. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment this week and was freed on $1,000 bond.

Police say Stewart placed almost 200 tickets he didn’t buy into a drawing at a PTO event in October and as a result won prizes worth $40 and $45. He then allegedly took a third prize he hadn’t won and walked to his car. He told police he inadvertently took the third prize.

He was arrested after not responding to requests to settle the matter out of court.