Preventing the pipes in your home from freezing

(WTNH) — The freezing temperatures are a good reminder to get your home in order for the winter.

When it’s below freezing, the risk for frozen pipes goes up – especially when it’s that cold for several days. If a frozen pipe bursts, that can mean serious damage to your home.

“I have seen icicles from the third floor down to a basement,” said Michael Gramesty, a mitigation manager at Paul Davis Restoration of New Haven and the Shoreline East CT. “I’ve seen four feet of frozen water in a basement.”

Crews at Paul Davis Restoration of New Haven and the Shoreline East CT are ready. They say your best bet is to prevent your pipes from freezing in the first place.

“You’d be amazed how much damage water can do,” said Gramesty. “Don’t take it for granted.”

Experts say one of the most important things you can do to prevent your pipes from freezing is to keep your heat on. Set it at 50 to 55 degrees – even if you aren’t home.

“The largest [concerns] are areas where you’re closer to the exterior of the home, areas where the home might not be heated – attics,” said Jason Walker, President of Paul Davis Restoration of New Haven and the Shoreline East CT.

Experts recommend having a plumber check your home before the winter, especially if you’re going to be on vacation. Have the plumber winterize your home. Crews have found that if a pipe does burst, the family typically isn’t at home.

There are precautions you can take to prevent the pipes in your home from bursting.

“Leaving a small…drip in your faucet can help keep the water running a little bit, clearly having people check on your property while you’re out,” said Walker.

Experts say it’s important to make sure you know what your insurance covers, just in case.