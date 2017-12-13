‘Shop with a Cop’ event comes to Enfield

By Published:

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Connecticut’s “Shop with a Cop” tradition stopped by Enfield on Tuesday. Troopers shopped, had dinner, and played with some lucky kids in Enfield.

The event is organized by the Reach Foundation and is in its fifth year.

The program gives underserved kids an opportunity to do some holiday shopping, and get to know their local police officers.

‘Shop with a Cop’ makes its last stop of the season on Thursday in Manchester.

