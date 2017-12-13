Stretch Your Dollar: How to make sure your packages make it in-time for Christmas

(CNN) — In order to help Santa get those presents under the tree there are some deadlines you need to know.

Get your packages to the post office by Thursday. That’s if you want the standard ground delivery. FedEx has a Friday deadline for the standard ground service.

UPS gives you next Monday, December 18th, for it’s 3-day select service.

If you still need time to shop, the three major carriers will deliver closer to Christmas, but it’ll cost you more.

The last day to ship FedEx for a guaranteed Christmas delivery is Thursday, December 21st.

The post office and UPS give you an extra day, Friday, to beat Santa. Be prepared to wait in long lines with others trying to beat the clock.

