Study finds challenges for low-income families during cold winters

(WTNH) — A new report out Wednesday highlights the challenges low-income residents of Connecticut face when it comes to staying warm.

Operation Fuel says the gap between what low-income households pay to heat their homes and what they can actually afford is widening.

That reality has led to plenty of unpaid bills for those in need.

“A few weeks ago, a few thousand people [were] without power,” explained Acting Director of Operation Fuel Brenda Watson. “We saw a rise in donations that came in. It serves as a reminder how dire the situation is…We’re talking about patients…don’t want to bring your baby into a home without heat…can’t give your child a bath.”

As a result, there is an extensive need for emergency energy assistance, especially from working families with young children and elderly people who are living on a fixed-income.

