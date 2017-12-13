Thieves stealing catalytic converters from cars at train station

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Commuters beware. Branford police say thieves are looking to grab and go, making off with catalytic converters stolen from cars parked at the train station.

“All of them have included vehicles that are SUVs or the ability for the thief to get underneath the vehicle rather quickly,” said Captain Geoffrey Morgan with Branford police.

Capt. Morgan says six catalytic converters have been taken in the last four weeks. He says the precious metals inside the converters can be worth up to $200 and the thieves take those to scrap yards to cash in.

“Many of them will strip apart the shells of the catalytic converter…And then strip the precious metals out and then just turn in the precious metal itself. Some catalytic converters, because of the theft of them, are selling back out on the open market because of the replacement value,” said Capt. Morgan.

A few miles from the train station, Big A Auto Parts says the converters are becoming hot-ticket items. Owner John Volpe says he gets at least one call a week from someone with a catalytic converter gone missing.

“Last week, a lady who commutes back and forth to New York, she came back late from New York one night and put the key in, started it and noticed her exhaust system was extremely loud. Sure enough, they sawed the catalytic converters off her car,” said Volpe.

So far, police have not made any arrests in the recent rash of thefts. Officers are urging commuters to take notice, park as close to the station as possible and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

“Certainly, we’ve increased patrols in and around parking lots but our biggest ability to combat these types of crimes is with public input,” said Morgan.