Town of East Hartford to issue additional motor vehicle tax bills

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of East Hartford announced on Wednesday that it will be issuing additional and supplemental motor vehicle tax bills.

In a statement, the town said the new state budget reduces state aid to East Hartford, requiring the town to act and make up the difference.

On Nov. 28, the Town Council voted to approve the issuance of the new tax bills which have an increased cap of 39 mills.

Related Content: Car tax hike in New Haven

The town says beginning on Friday, Dec. 15, the additional supplemental motor vehicle tax bill will be issued at 7 mills to, “all taxpayers who received a tax bill in late June of this year for the assessed value of owned automobiles as reported on the Oct. 1, 2016 grand list.”

The town will also issue bills at 39 mills to any taxpayer who purchased an automobile after Oct. 2, 2016 and through July 31, 2017 that was not recorded on the Oct. 1, 2016 grand list.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s