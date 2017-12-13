Town of East Hartford to issue additional motor vehicle tax bills

Related Coverage Car tax hike in New Haven

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of East Hartford announced on Wednesday that it will be issuing additional and supplemental motor vehicle tax bills.

In a statement, the town said the new state budget reduces state aid to East Hartford, requiring the town to act and make up the difference.

On Nov. 28, the Town Council voted to approve the issuance of the new tax bills which have an increased cap of 39 mills.

The town says beginning on Friday, Dec. 15, the additional supplemental motor vehicle tax bill will be issued at 7 mills to, “all taxpayers who received a tax bill in late June of this year for the assessed value of owned automobiles as reported on the Oct. 1, 2016 grand list.”

The town will also issue bills at 39 mills to any taxpayer who purchased an automobile after Oct. 2, 2016 and through July 31, 2017 that was not recorded on the Oct. 1, 2016 grand list.