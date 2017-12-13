Wallingford man facing charges for alleged drug dealing

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An accused Wallingford drug dealer is facing a number of charges on Wednesday night.

Police say last week, they spotted 41-year-old Paul Tomasello selling drugs in Wallingford.

Related Content: New London man receives jail time for role in 2 heroin overdose deaths

According to officials, they followed Tomasello to his house where they allegedly found crack, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Tomasello is currently out on bond and is due in court later this month.

Related Content: New Haven heroin dealer to spend time behind bars