WATCH: Firefighters drive through Southern California wildfires

(WTNH)–Have you wondered what it would be like to drive through those devastating California wildfires?

Crews in Los Angeles County have been doing just that, trying to battle the enormous blaze that is currently ripping through Southern California.

The L.A. County Fire Department tweeted out a video from one of its crews on Wednesday. A number of houses can be seen burning as the vehicle drives through the area. The tweet does not give the exact location of where the video was taken, but says that thousands of firefighters in Ventura and Santa Barbara County are involved in the fight.

Watch the incredible video above.

