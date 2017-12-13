WATCH: Firefighters drive through Southern California wildfires

By Published:

(WTNH)–Have you wondered what it would be like to drive through those devastating California wildfires?

Crews in Los Angeles County have been doing just that, trying to battle the enormous blaze that is currently ripping through Southern California.

Related Content: California family loses 2 homes in 2 months to wildfires

The L.A. County Fire Department tweeted out a video from one of its crews on Wednesday. A number of houses can be seen burning as the vehicle drives through the area. The tweet does not give the exact location of where the video was taken, but says that thousands of firefighters in Ventura and Santa Barbara County are involved in the fight.

Watch the incredible video above.

Related Content: Firefighters brace for second week of California wildfires

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s