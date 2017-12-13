Woman that took papers at controversial speech at UConn in court Wednesday

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The woman at the center of a scuffle during an event at UConn that was caught on camera will face a judge Wednesday morning.

33-year-old Catherine Gregory is charged with attempted theft and disorderly conduct. She works as an administrator at Quinebaug Valley Community College.

Related Content: Charges dropped against Lucian Wintrich, woman who took his papers is arrested

Gregory grabbed the notes off the podium of far-right political commentator Lucian Wintrich last month. Then, video shows Wintrich grab her.

Related Content: UConn changes speaker rules after conservative speech ruckus

Wintrich was there to give a speech entitled, “It’s Ok to Be White”. He was also charged with breach of peace in this case, but the charge was dropped Monday.

Original Story: Fight erupts during “It’s OK to Be White” speech at UConn, speaker arrested

Gregory will be arraigned Wednesday in a Rockville Court.