Yale student-athletes leave cold weather gear for homeless around New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday season brings about some extra good deeds!

Students from Yale University were among those making an effort to warm the hearts of the less fortunate.

The students spent part of their day going around New Haven tying scarves and other warm gear to lamp posts with notes that read, “If you find yourself in the cold, please take me with you to keep warm.”

A good deed during the most wonderful time of the year!