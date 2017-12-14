11.5 lbs of marijuana seized in North Haven; Meriden man arrested

Related Coverage Hartford Court of Common Council votes in favor of legalizing marijuana

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man is facing charges after police say they discovered nearly 11.5 lbs of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to North Haven police, 34-year-old Joel Cruz was swerving while operating his vehicle on Interstate 91 on Wednesday night.

Officials then conducted a traffic stop and say they smelled marijuana coming from his car.

During a vehicle search, authorities discovered the marijuana along with four cell phones and more than $6,000 in cash.

Police arrested Cruz who is facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession With Intent to Sell, among other related charges.

He was released on a $50,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 26.