2 Connecticut State Troopers return from Puerto Rico

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut State Troopers made their way home from Puerto Rico on Thursday evening.

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman greeted the officers as their plane touched down at Bradley International Airport.

Thirteen Troopers were deployed to the island on Nov. 27 to assist with hurricane recovery efforts.

The additional 11 officers are scheduled to return to Connecticut on Dec. 21.

