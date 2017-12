EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people have been sent to the hospital after a fire in East Windsor on Thursday night.

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a blaze at 127 Broadbrook Road. They say two people have been transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Officials have not said what caused the fire to spark.

Crews are still working to put out the flames.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.