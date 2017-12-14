AAA: Record travel expected for holiday season

(WTNH)– Travel will be a big part of the holiday season for a lot of us.

AAA says it expects about 100 million Americans who plan to go on vacation or go off to see family and friends. That would be a record if it happens.

About 55 percent of Americans say they are more likely to take a road trip because of the lower gas prices.

The heaviest travel days are expected to be on December 20th and 21st, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the afternoon. That’s when some people are leaving work, while others are going on holiday.

Holiday airfares are also 20 percent cheaper than last year. They are hitting a five-year low with a $165 average price for round-trip flights in the top 40 domestic routes.

