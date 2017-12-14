Access Health CT to hold enrollment fair in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Access Health CT is holding an enrollment fair in Willimantic this weekend.

On Saturday, residents can find free in-person help from Access Health CT staff, enrollment specials and brokers.

The event will be held at the Library at Eastern Connecticut State University, at 268 High Street in Willimantic, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Open enrollment ends on December 22nd. If customers are unable to go to the enrollment fair in Willimantic, they can also find free in-person help at one of the ten enrollment locations across the state.

For a list of Access Health CT locations, click here.