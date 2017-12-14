Activism, charity sustain Sandy Hook families 5 years later

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Out of a senseless tragedy, many relatives of the 26 children and educators killed five years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School have sought ways to find meaning in advocacy.

They’ve dedicated themselves to charity, activism and other efforts to channel their grief and, in many cases, to help prevent violence.

Related: 5 years later: Remembering the victims of the Sandy Hook shootings

Some organizations honor the passions of the children who were lost on Dec. 14, 2012.

Todays marks 5 years since the tragedy in #Newtown. Remembering these 26 faces and thinking of their families on this difficult day. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/p5RnTyZLb8 — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) December 14, 2017

Others have jumped into the policy fray to lobby for gun control or improved mental health care. In some cases, they’ve traveled the country, and even the world, as recognized experts in their fields.

Related: Flags to be lowered in honor of Newtown shooting victims

The Sandy Hook families have created a website to share each of their stories and information about the various projects they’ve started in memory of their family members.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.