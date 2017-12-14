Blumenthal, Esty send letters seeking stay of deportation for New Britain father

Mariano Cardoso Sr. (WTNH / Brian Spyros)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty sent two letters to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Board of Immigration Appeals on Thursday seeking a stay of deportation for a New Britain father.

Mariano Cardoso is set to be deported on Friday, Dec. 14.

Cardoso has been living in the United States for 27 years after arriving from his native Mexico.

In the letters, the two lawmakers called for an immediate review of Cardoso’s case, asking Department of Homeland Security Acting Director Thomas Horman to “consider the positive aspects.”

A rally in support of Cardoso was held in Hartford on Tuesday as the date of his deportation draws near.

Six years ago, he was supposed to be deported; but that order was eventually suspended.

Cardoso has two U.S. citizen children and a son who is a DACA recipient. He does not have a criminal record.

